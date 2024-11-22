Odisha signs MoUs to enhance Agricultural Water Productivity of Canal Commands and training of trainers and office bearers of Pani Panchayats

Bhubaneswar: The Water Resources Department of the Odisha government has reportedly signed two Memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Indian-Institute of Water Management (ICAR-IIWM), Bhubaneswar and the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB).

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Anu Garg, the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resources at the Rajiv Bhawan recently.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, the Principal Secretary to Govt., Fisheries & Animal Resources Development; Director of Agriculture and Food Production, Odisha Prem Chandra Choudhary, Dr Rabindra Kumar Panda, Principal Scientist, ICAR-IIWM, Bhubaneswar and Uvari Antony R., the Vice Chancellor, XIMB were present on the occasion. Besides, other Directors and senior officers of the Departments of Water Resources; Agriculture and Farmers and Empowerment and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development were present on the occasion.

The first MoU signed between the Director, Command Area Development and Participatory Irrigation Management (CAD-PIM) and the Director, ICAR-IIWM was on “Pilot Field Demonstration of Digital Water Measuring and Soil Moisture Sensing Systems for Enhancing Agricultural Water Productivity of Canal Commands”.

The project is on demonstration and performance evaluation of the IoT enabled digital water measuring and soil moisture sensing system developed at the ICAR-IIWM for irrigation scheduling in the at Harianta Distributary of Kakatpur- Puri Main Canal in Usuma village near Phulnakhara, Cuttack, Odisha. The collaboration will help build the capacity of the Pani Panchayats on the use of digital devices in adopting automated control of irrigation, initiating to efficient use of water, promoting crop diversification in canal commands etc.

The second one, signed between the Project Director, Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA) and the Vice-Chancellor, XIMB, is for Training of Trainers (ToT) followed by handholding for training of the office bearers of the Pani Panchayats in a cascading mode. Besides, it will conduct pre and post Training Need Assessment of the Master Trainers; conduct output and outcome analysis etc.

DC-cum-ACS Smt. Garg also reviewed the Sustainable Irrigation Projects of Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Kalahandi District. Collectors of the districts who joined in the meeting in virtual mode, highlighted about the overall success in implementation of these projects. Citing example of different MIPs developed under the programme, they explained how the farmers are benefiting out of these projects.

The DC-cum-AC, DoWR focused on how farmers can increase the productivity of water; increase crop diversification and sustainable agriculture with the collective efforts of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and ARD departments in a convergence mode alongwith inputs from Academicians.

It was discussed that the MIPs developed through OIIPCRA, which are attracting the public to visit agricultural practices and giving unique experience of recreation and learning, these projects should be encouraged for Agri-tourism and also water-based activities to Aqua-tourism.