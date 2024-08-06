Odisha signs MoU to provide sign language training to 4000 hearing impaired students

Bhubaneswar: Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide sign language training to 4000 hearing impaired students of the State.

The agreement was signed with Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (AYJNISHD-D) to promote sign language across Odisha. The initiatives aim to create a cadre of 100 proficient sign language interpreters and provide training to 4000 deaf students, 800 teachers across 55 special schools for the hearing impaired in Odisha.

The agreement ceremony took place at the NSAP conference hall of W&CD, Department office of the SSEPD Department, in the esteemed presence of Nityananda Gond, Minister, S&ME, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare, School and Mass Education and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. On this occasion, Hon’ble Minister said, “There is a need for sign language interpreters in the state. This scarcity has posed substantial obstacles for individuals with hearing impairments, hindering their access to essential services, educational opportunities and equitable participation in societal activities. By addressing this gap, the projects aim to enhance communication, inclusivity and the overall well-being of the hearing-impaired community in the state.”

Bishnupada Sethi, the Principal Secretary, also emphasis on holistic development of deaf students. He said, “This agreement facilitates placement opportunities for trained interpreters in various sectors. The project will identify potential employers and organize networking events to connect trained interpreters with job opportunities”.

In this program other distinguished attendees included Sethi, Niyati Pattnaik, OAS(SS), Director, Santosh Pradhan, Additional Secretary, Dr. Suman Kumar, Director of AYJNISHD-D, Dr. Lanu Wanboy, AYJNISHD and Akhaya Sagar, ORF were present.