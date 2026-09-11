Odisha signs MoC with IBPC to strengthen UAE–Odisha business partnership

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Dubai: The Government of Odisha on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) during a business interaction with Dubai-based investment funds and the Indian business community. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in the interaction and invited UAE-based Indian businesses and professionals to explore investment opportunities in Odisha.

The Chief Minister highlighted the important role of the Indian business community in strengthening economic linkages between the UAE and Odisha. He emphasised Odisha’s growing industrial ecosystem and opportunities across sectors such as green energy, green hydrogen, minerals, mining, aluminium downstream, recycling, logistics and other emerging industries.

The MoC with IBPC is aimed at strengthening the UAE-based Indian business network and facilitating investment, partnerships and market linkages for Odisha, according to a release. The engagement marks another step towards building a stronger and sustained business bridge between Odisha and the UAE.

Majhi invited UAE-based Indian businesses and professionals to explore investment opportunities in Odisha, particularly in green energy, green hydrogen, minerals, mining, aluminium downstream, recycling and logistics. The MoC will facilitate investments, partnerships and market linkages between Odisha and the UAE.

Odisha CM also inaugurated the One District, One Product (ODOP) Gallery in Dubai, showcasing the state’s rich heritage of handicrafts and handlooms on the global stage.

The gallery features unique products including Sambalpuri Saree and Maniabandha Handloom, Cuttack Silver Filigree, Dongria Shawl, Kendujhar Terracotta Idols, Balasore Black Granite Sculptures, and Pattachitra and Palm Leaf Engravings from Puri.

The global showcase aims to take Odisha’s traditional products “from local to global” by creating new markets, promoting women-led entrepreneurship and local livelihoods, and expanding export opportunities for the state’s artisans and entrepreneurs.

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Earlier on Thursday, Majhi held a meeting with UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, and Chairman of the Council of International Investments, according to the Department of Industries, Governmet of Odisha.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment ties between Odisha and the UAE, exploring new investment opportunities in Odisha.

During the discussion, CM Majhi highlighted Odisha’s favourable business environment, strong industrial ecosystem and investment potential across key sectors, and invited UAE-based investors to explore and invest in the State.

The Odisha Chief Minister is on a UAE visit to push Odisha’s high-level investment outreach in the United Arab Emirates. He arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the visit. According to an official release, the visit, with the principal engagement programme from September 9 to 11 and return to India on September 12, is aimed at deepening Odisha’s economic engagement with the UAE and building partnerships across investment, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and emerging industries.

The Chief Minister is leading a high-level delegation comprising Minister of Industries Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and senior officials of the Industries Department and IPICOL. The delegation was received in Abu Dhabi by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma, along with UAE-based officials and representatives. The delegation was also welcomed by representatives of the Embassy of India in the UAE.

(ANI)