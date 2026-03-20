Odisha Signs ₹247 Cr Pact to Revive Forgotten Foods & Traditional Crops

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Odisha’s government just signed an agreement with Watershed Support Service and Activities Network (WASSAN) with the goal of restoring “forgotten foods” and neglected crops. This project is fairly substantial — valued at ₹247.02 crore, and it’ll run for five years, from 2025-26 to 2029-30. The main goal? Bring back traditional crop varieties and indigenous seeds that have almost vanished from today’s farms.

The project will target 25 biodiversity-rich blocks across 15 districts, focusing on ecologically and culturally significant regions such as Gandhamardhan, Niyamgiri, Sunabeda, Satkosia, Gupteswar, Malyagiri, and Similipal. By tracking down and reviving these old crops, the government hopes to protect Odisha’s food roots and, at the same time, give local farmers a real chance to improve their incomes by taking these traditional foods to market.

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At the MoA signing, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo talked about how important this project is to Odisha’s culture. He pointed out that keeping traditional foods alive isn’t just about agriculture — it’s about keeping the state’s traditions intact. This effort will help save both the unique crops and the wisdom that’s been handed down for generations.

A lot is scheduled, The project will set up resource centers, boost indigenous seed production, and launch the “Kamala Pujari Fellowship Programme” in tribute to the late Padma Shri awardee. Plus, farmers will get hands-on training with field schools, experts will analyze the nutritional value of traditional foods, and there’ll be strategies to help farmers add more value and connect better with markets. It’s all about making sure these once-forgotten food treasures not only survive but thrive.