Odisha showcases its Maritime Vision at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Inks MoUs worth Rs 50,000 Crore

Mumbai: “Odisha is committed to building a Strong Port-Led & Port-Based Economy & will transform our ports into engines of trade, industry, and employment — driving India’s growth journey for the next 25 years,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, at the India Maritime Week 2025, being held Mumbai.

Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi joined the inaugural session of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and organized by the Indian Ports Association (IPA), brought together leaders from over 100 countries, including policymakers, industry experts, innovators, and investors, to deliberate on the future of the global maritime sector and India’s growing leadership within it.

Shri Majhi also met and interacted with leading industry representatives from the port and blue economy sectors, inviting them to explore investment opportunities and take the advantage of Odisha’s rapidly developing maritime and coastal ecosystem.

Speaking during the special Odisha session, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Odisha’s strategic position as India’s emerging maritime hub on the eastern coast. He reaffirmed the State’s vision to build a modern, sustainable, and globally competitive maritime ecosystem, supported by policy stability, infrastructure development, and private sector participation.

“Odisha’s maritime strength is driving a new era of industrial and economic growth. With Paradip, Dhamra, Gopalpur, and upcoming ports at Astaranga, Jatadhari Muhan, Subarnarekha, and Bahuda, we are expanding our total port handling capacity to 500 million tonnes annually, supported by three major ship anchor points. The Bahuda Port with an nvestment of ₹21,500 crore and ₹24,700 crore towards Shipbuilding and Repair Cluster, along with the Puri Cruise Terminal, will redefine Odisha’s coastal economy and global trade linkages. With stable governance, skilled manpower, and investor-friendly reforms, Odisha stands as a rising maritime hub of Eastern India. I warmly welcome investors to be part of this transformative journey”, said Majhi.

The Chief Minister outlined key initiatives, including the enhancement of port capacity to 500 million tonnes per annum by 2047, development of 14 non-major ports, and two transformational projects the Bahuda Port and the Shipbuilding Cluster at Mahanadi Mouth.

He emphasized that Odisha’s maritime roadmap goes beyond trade and logistics, integrating tourism, cruise development, and blue economy opportunities along the Bay of Bengal coast.

Following the inaugural session, a special Odisha session was held, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by a delegation from the Government of Odisha. “ Port led Development of Odisha A Perspective plan for 2024” The session discussed in detail the investment potential in Odisha’s port-led industrial infrastructure.

Addressing the session, Majhi said, “Odisha’s vast coastline and strategic location make it the gateway to the East and a natural hub for maritime trade. Our government is fully committed to developing world-class port infrastructure and promoting port-led industrialization to strengthen Odisha’s position in the global maritime economy.

Guided by the vision of Purvodaya and Atmanirbhar Bharat, we are ensuring faster clearances, investor-friendly policies, and robust logistics connectivity to attract global partners. Our focus remains on local employment, skill development, and inclusive growth so that the benefits of this transformation reach every citizen.”

At this event, some MoUs were signed and Showcased.

MoU between Commerce & Transport Department, Government of Odisha & Indian Ports Association for development of Cruise Terminal. Amount (In Cr): INR 500 Crore

MoU between Paradip Port Authority & Odisha Maritime for development of International Cruise Terminal at Puri, Odisha. Amount (In Cr): INR 500 Crore

MoU between Inland Waterways Authority of India, Paradip Port Authority, Odisha Maritime Board & Ministry of Coal, Government of India for Operationalisation of NW-5

MoU for scientific and educational cooperation between Berhampur University, Odisha & Indian Maritime University

MoU between Paradip Port Authority, Odisha Maritime Board & Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd. for development of an all-weather Satellite Major Port at Bahuda Muhana, Chikiti Tahasil, Ganjam, Odisha. Amount (in Cr): INR 21,500 Crore ( Showcased)

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Paradip Port Authority, Odisha Maritime Board for development of National Mega Ship Building Cluster, Odisha. Amount (in Cr): INR 22,700 Crore ( Showcased).

Mou With IPRCL for Maritime Museum

Mou With IPRCL 4 lane road

MoU with IFFCO Cargo movement

Also, some proposals were received.

Reliance consumer ltd The company has planned to set up a manufacturing facility for biscuits, beverages, juice and confectionary at Ambhabil, Khordha with an investment of Rs. 938 crores. The proposed facility will have capacity to produce 14,000 TPA of biscuits, 18 millions cases/annum beverages, 3.6 million cases/annum juice and 7,000 TPA confectionary.

Jain metals The company has proposed to set up a 45,000 MT Titanium Metal and Titanium Dioxide plant in Ganjam with a total investment of Rs. 2,100 crores.

With the support of our dedicated workforce and proactive governance, Odisha is emerging as a model state for sustainable and integrated maritime development. I warmly welcome all investors to explore the vast opportunities and invest in Odisha’s promising future.

The India Maritime Week 2025, held from 27th to 31st October at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, featured ministerial roundtables, CEO forums, thematic sessions, and an exhibition with over 500 participants. The event showcased India’s expanding maritime investment pipeline worth over ₹10 lakh crore, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to building a world-class, future-ready maritime ecosystem. For Odisha, participation in IMW 2025 was a key milestone, providing a platform to highlight the State’s port-led industrial potential, investment opportunities, and strategic coastal initiatives, strengthening partnerships that will accelerate Odisha’s emergence as the Eastern Maritime Gateway of India.