Odisha showcases investment potential during successful mega roadshow in Singapore

Singapore: The highlight of the third day of Chief Minister’s visit to Singapore was the Interactive Session on Business Opportunities in Odisha, attracting global investors and industry leaders from across the ASEAN region.

The session served as a platform where the Odisha delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi showcased Odisha’s immense investment potential and its readiness to lead India’s growth story.

The talks and presentations highlighted the state’s rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, positioning Odisha as a prime destination for investment.

The enthusiastic participation by industry representatives from Singapore and its neighbouring countries reflects their growing interest in Odisha’s emerging opportunities.

During the day, the Chief Minister and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, engaged in high-level G2G discussions with CHEE Hong Tat, Minister of Transport, Government of Singapore. These discussions focused on Odisha’s goal of developing integrated multimodal logistics solutions, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s advanced transportation systems as well as on digital freight management and coastal shipping.

Following the meeting at Ministry of Transport, the delegation turned its focus to skill development by visiting the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES).

Odisha has been actively collaborating with ITEES to enhance its skill development framework, exemplified by the successful establishment of the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Bhubaneswar. This collaboration has played a crucial role in positioning Odisha as the Skill Capital of India, with globally recognized training standards. Through this visit, the State Leadership is looking forward to further strengthening Odisha Skilling landscape by undertaking new initiatives in collaboration with world-class institutions like the ITEES.

The delegation also participated in a roundtable meeting organized and supported by Enterprise Singapore and FICCI, where they delved into specific opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and IT. Some of the key companies attending the meet included Agrocorp International, Aurionpro Payment Solutions, Eastcom, Elixir Technology, Environsens, Evervolt Green Energy, Graymatics, ITE Education Services, Oneberry Technologies, Surbana Jurong, and Yongnam Engineering Pte Ltd.

Additionally, one-on-one meetings with were held with global leaders like Linde, Vena Energy, CapitalLand, Everstone Group, Vopak, Indorama, Micron, and MAS Holdings among others. The discussions centred around bringing more investments to Odisha in sectors like Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Metals and Metal Downstream, IT, ITeS, Textiles and Apparel, as well as on how to finance the upcoming projects. These engagements have generated significant interest in the state’s growth potential and further solidified Odisha’s position as an emerging investment hub.

The delegation also visited Port of Singapore Authority, a global leader in port operations to study best practices in port management and logistics. The focus was on identifying strategies that can be implemented in Odisha to enhance the efficiency of its own ports. By adopting these advanced practices, Odisha aims to strengthen its port infrastructure and drive a port-led economic growth model, thus positioning Odisha as a crucial logistics hub in India.

The ongoing visit will continue with more high-level meetings and an interactive session with the Odia diaspora in Singapore.