Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025 introduced

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday introduced the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposing major compliance reforms for small businesses and workplaces.

The Bill seeks to exempt establishments employing up to 20 persons from the provisions of the 1956 Act, reducing regulatory burden for smaller enterprises.

Key changes include increasing daily working hours from 9 to 10 (with the weekly limit of 48 hours retained), raising the quarterly overtime cap from 50 to 144 hours, and allowing six hours of uninterrupted work followed by a 30-minute break.

Advertisement

According to the officials, these measures reflect modern work practices and recommendations from NITI Aayog and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025 also proposes removing the bar on employing women during night shifts, provided they give written consent and employers ensure safety, dignity and welfare measures.

According to the government, the amendments will enhance productivity, expand opportunities for women workers and further strengthen ease of doing business in the state.

Also Read: Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 Introduced In Odisha Assembly To Decriminalise Minor Offences