Odisha shivering under cold wave, temperature in 10 cities below 12 degrees C, watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha shivering under cold wave. The entire Odisha has come under the grip of cold. The temperature has been recorded below 12 degrees Celsius in 10 cities of the state in last 24 hours.

As per information, the lowest temperature in the state has been recorded in Semiliguda at 6.5 degrees Celsius in last 24 hours. The night temperature in many places of coastal Odisha is 3 to 4 degrees below normal. Similarly, some places in interior Odisha have recorded 3 to 6 degrees below normal.

The mercury has dropped in the capital city Bhubaneswar as well. The temperature has dropped to 1.2 degrees in 3 days. The minimum temperature 14.8 degrees was recorded today here.

The Meteorological Department has estimated that the temperature will drop further in the next two days.

Watch the video here: