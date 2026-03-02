Odisha shakes off winter chill, summer heat takes hold, Bhubaneswar, Sonepur record 36.2 degree

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The state of Odisha has shaken off the winter chill, and summer heat has lately taken hold. Accordingly, the state is experiencing a gradual rise in temperatures, with day temperatures already soaring past 35°C in many areas.

As per the information received, the temperature in 3 cities of Odisha is above 36 degrees.

Jharsuguda has become the hottest with 36.4 degrees. The temperature of 36.2 degrees has been recorded in Bhubaneswar and Sonepur.

The temperature may increase from 36 degrees to 37 degrees in two to three days. The temperature will be especially high in cities like Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Titilagarh and Bhubaneswar, predicted the MeT department.

Advertisement

Severe heat and strong gusty winds are predicted in western and northern Odisha.

Watch the video here: