Odisha Setup Extradition Cell in CID-CB to Fetch Fugitives

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The Odisha government set up a special Extradition Cell inside the Crime Investigation Department – Crime Branch (CID-CB) to track down and bring back fugitives hiding in other countries. The order came from the Home Department, right after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told all states back in November to build up their own systems for handling tricky international law enforcement cases.

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As reported by The New Indian Express, This new cell, based in Cuttack, will be led by an Inspector General (IG) who also takes on the role of Interpol Liaison Officer for the state. The main team will report to the Crime Branch Superintendent of Police (SP), and it’ll be staffed with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from four specialized divisions: Cyber Cell, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Special Task Force (STF), and the Crimes against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW).

Basically, this cell becomes the link between Odisha Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — which is India’s main Interpol hub — and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Rather than improvising as they go, they’re putting all the legal work under one roof, following the Indian Extradition Act. The team will handle tough tasks, like prepping solid provisional arrest requests, drafting counter-affidavits for foreign courts, and making sure every document fits with treaties so everything holds up to strict legal scrutiny abroad.