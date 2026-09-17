Odisha sets World Record by collecting 8,810 units of blood on PM Modi’s Birthday

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of BJP Yuva Morcha set World Record by collecting 8,810 units of blood on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday today.

In order to mark Modi’s birthday, BJP launched a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ which will continue across the country until October 17. As part of the birthday celebration , the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a mega blood donation camp at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar during which 8,810 units of blood was collected.

Providing details about the blood donation camp, Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, the Minister and State Coordinator of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, stated that this mega blood donation camp has set a new record. A total of 8,810 units of blood were collected in a single day, at one location, through one camp and one organization—marking a new World Record.

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A representative from the ‘World Book of Records’ presented a certificate to Mahapatra, who extended congratulations and best wishes to everyone who voluntarily donated blood at this mega blood donation camp.

The mega blood donation camp was held under the leadership of Yuva Morcha State President Abhilash Panda and the direct supervision of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the BJP’s State President Manmohan Samal.

Panda stated that today’s success is entirely the result of teamwork and reflects the affection the youth of Odisha hold for Modi.