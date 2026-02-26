Odisha Sets Stage for Massive Rail Expansion with ₹450 Crore Earmarked for Three Major Corridors

The Odisha government is moving fast on three major rail corridors, setting aside ₹450 crore in the 2026-27 budget specifically for land acquisition, ensuring that projects remain on schedule before private partners are brought on board.

Strategic Corridors and PPP Model The projects are being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, featuring various frameworks such as Joint Ventures and Non-Government Railway (NGR) models. The three primary corridors set for takeoff include:

Talcher Coal Rail Network: Spanning 162 km (including inner and outer corridors), this is vital for coal evacuation from mineral-rich belts.

Jajpur Road–Dhamra Port Link: A 100-km line designed to connect industrial hubs directly to the port, enhancing export potential.

Tikri–Kutrumali Bauxite Corridor: A 50-km dedicated stretch focused on streamlining the transportation of bauxite.

Industry Giants Show Interest The scale of these projects, which involve investments running into several thousand crores, has attracted interest from major industrial players and mining firms. Notable stakeholders involved in discussions include Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta Ltd, Hindalco Industries, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. These entities, alongside public sector undertakings, are looking to leverage these corridors to optimize their supply chains.

Economic Impact and Regional Demands Beyond industrial gains, the projects address long-standing local demands. The Jajpur Road–Dhamra Railpatha Sangram Samiti has been actively urging the government to expedite the process, citing the benefits for residents across Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara districts. By ensuring land readiness, the state aims to bypass the typical delays associated with infrastructure projects, ultimately strengthening Odisha’s position as a premier industrial and export hub in Eastern India.