Odisha Sets Ambitious 25-Lakh Target for ULLAS in 2026-27 Amidst Recovery from Stagnant Literacy Figures

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BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has significantly scaled up its commitment to adult literacy, setting a massive target to enroll 25 lakh non-literates under the ‘Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society’ (ULLAS) program for 2026-27. The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department is leading the charge, the intent on speeding up the state’s march toward universal functional literacy. The focus is on people aged 15 and above who never got a shot at formal schooling. Districts with more tribal communities and the highest illiteracy rates are right at the center of this effort, with local authorities told to close those longstanding education gaps.

It’s not just ambition for ambition’s sake—Odisha is trying to shake off some disappointing results from the last few years. Reports showed the program falling flat, with enrollment barely hitting 3.17% of what was planned. Things weren’t much better across the state: almost a third of Odisha’s districts (8-9) didn’t even clear the minimum bar for adult literacy goals. Everything from poor logistics to weak local engagement played a part, and while the ULLAS scheme rolled out nationally in 2022, Odisha found itself lagging far behind.

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Now, to make sure the 25-lakh goal isn’t just numbers on a page, the state has shifted gears completely. The S&ME department will leverage a huge team of volunteers—college students, members of Self-Help Groups, pretty much anyone willing to help. With the “Each One Teach One” model, these volunteers are encouraged—and rewarded—to find and register non-literates using the ULLAS mobile app. Meanwhile, District Education Officers have their hands full going door-to-door, putting together a solid database to keep things on track and avoid the missteps of the past.

ULLAS is still a cornerstone of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It’s not just about learning to read and write, either. The program covers “Critical Life Skills” too, like financial literacy, digital know-how, and civic responsibilities. Hitting that 25-lakh enrollment mark will come down to constant, careful monitoring at the local level. Odisha is betting that a tougher outreach approach and lessons from earlier setbacks will finally shift the needle—helping millions step into a more empowered, literate future.