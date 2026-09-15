Odisha Sentence Review Board again rejects Dara Singh’s plea for premature release

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Sentence Review Board has once again declined to recommend the premature release of life convict Rabindra Kumar Pal, better known as Dara Singh, who is lodged in Keonjhar district jail in connection in connection with the 1999 murder case of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons.

The decision to reject Dara Singh’s plea for premature release was taken at a special meeting of the Board held at 6 PM on Sunday in the Home Department conference hall, following an August 19 direction of the Supreme Court. The meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hemant Sharma and attended by senior officials from the Home, Law, Judiciary, Police, Health and Prisons departments.

The Board noted that Singh’s pleas for premature release had been rejected on five previous occasions in 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. Concerns over possible communal tension and its impact on public order had figured prominently in the earlier decisions.

The Board examined two reports from the Keonjhar district administration that presented different assessments.

In March 2025, the district authorities had conditionally favoured Singh’s premature release, suggesting that he could be released subject to safeguards aimed at maintaining peace and communal harmony. However, a fresh report submitted on August 28 brought new developments to the Board’s notice.

According to the report, around 200 to 250 people associated with the “Dara Sena” had gathered outside the Keonjhar district jail on August 15 and allegedly raised provocative slogans in connection with Singh’s possible release.

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At the same time, the latest district report did not make a clear recommendation either for or against his release.

After considering the previous decisions, the district administration’s reports and concerns over the possible impact on communal harmony and public order, the Board concluded that it was not appropriate to recommend Dara Singh’s premature release at this stage.

The latest decision assumes significance as it follows the Supreme Court’s direction asking the authorities to take a clear decision on Singh’s plea rather than keep the matter pending. The Court also had warned that the concerned officials could be summoned if necessary.

However, now all eyes are now on the Supreme Court’s next hearing which is scheduled for September 17.