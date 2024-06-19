Odisha Senior Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) results published, see details here

Bhubaneswar: The results of OSSTET (Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023) have been published today. The results is available in the Board official website www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The candidates can download their results on entering their Roll number and Date of Birth/Registered Mobile Number.

All qualified candidates can also download their digitised certificates from today on payment of fee, which will be available in the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in for one month period following the date of publication of results.

There was examination on two papers of the OSSTET viz Paper-I and Paper-II —

a) Candidates having academic qualifications could appear in Paper –I of the Examination.

b) Persons having requisite academic and training qualification as per Category–II

could appear in Paper-II of the examination.

The Duration of the Tests was 2 hours and 30 minutes each. All questions shall be Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) of one mark. Each question had four options, the candidates need to find the one particular correct answer. Each question contained four sections.

In section-I, Odia was compulsory for all categories of post. In section-II, English shall be compulsory for all categories of posts. In section-III, under stream TGT (Arts) and TGT (Science for both PCM and CBZ. All the questions shall be in English.

The questions in other streams like Classical Teacher (Sanskrit/ Telugu/ Urdu) and Hindi Teacher shall be in respective languages/ scripts. The questions in Section III for Paper-II (Category-II- Physical Education Teacher) were in English.

In Section IV the questions in Child Development, Pedagogy, School Management and Evaluation shall be in English and Compulsory for both the categories. There was no negative marking, said the notification in this regard.