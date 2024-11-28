Odisha secures Rs 1.37 Lakh Crore of investment with employment for over 74,000 individuals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to solidify its position as a global investment destination under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. In his second High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting, the state approved a record-breaking Rs 1,36,622.24 crore investment across 20 transformative industrial projects.

These projects, spanning across diverse sectors such as steel, chemicals, green energy, textiles, and more, are poised to generate employment for over 74,350 individuals and significantly bolster Odisha’s economic growth.

Odisha is the premier investment destination in Eastern India, as demonstrated by the success of the Utkarsh Odisha roadshows held in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state has successfully attracted significant investor interest. As a result, this HLCA has given the green signal to many projects, establishing Odisha as a landmark destination for investors and highlighting the success of the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha 2025.

This HLCA meeting underscores Odisha’s strong commitment to attracting investments, promoting innovation, and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable industrial growth. Guided by the visionary leadership of Majhi, the state has approved key investments that promise to drive economic growth and generate substantial employment opportunities. Odisha’s proactive policies and progressive vision continue to make it a top choice for both domestic and global investors.

PROJECT DETAILS