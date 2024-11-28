Odisha secures Rs 1.37 Lakh Crore of investment with employment for over 74,000 individuals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to solidify its position as a global investment destination under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. In his second High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting, the state approved a record-breaking Rs 1,36,622.24 crore investment across 20 transformative industrial projects.
These projects, spanning across diverse sectors such as steel, chemicals, green energy, textiles, and more, are poised to generate employment for over 74,350 individuals and significantly bolster Odisha’s economic growth.
Odisha is the premier investment destination in Eastern India, as demonstrated by the success of the Utkarsh Odisha roadshows held in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state has successfully attracted significant investor interest. As a result, this HLCA has given the green signal to many projects, establishing Odisha as a landmark destination for investors and highlighting the success of the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha 2025.
This HLCA meeting underscores Odisha’s strong commitment to attracting investments, promoting innovation, and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable industrial growth. Guided by the visionary leadership of Majhi, the state has approved key investments that promise to drive economic growth and generate substantial employment opportunities. Odisha’s proactive policies and progressive vision continue to make it a top choice for both domestic and global investors.
PROJECT DETAILS
|S. No
|Project Name
|Project Description
|Project Cost (Rs in Crores)
|Employment (Potential)
|Sector
|Location
|1
|Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (TATA Steel)
|Expansion of its Integrated Steel plant capacity from 0.98 MTPA to 9.50 MTPA
|61,769.03
|14,000
|Steel
|Jajpur
|2
|Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (CPSU)
|Manufacturing unit from High Ash Coal to Ammonium Nitrate Plant with annual capacity of 6,60,000 MT
|11,782.05
|2,500
|Chemical
|Jharsuguda
|3
|Hindalco Industries Ltd
|Expansion of smelter capacity from 0.38 MTPA to 0.68 MTPA
|10,645.00
|1,505
|Aluminium
|Sambalpur
|4
|Indo Asia Copper Limited (KIRI Group)
|Manufacturing unit for Integrated Copper Anodes and Fertilizer plant along with other allied products
|9,774.51
|7,153
|Chemical
|Ganjam
|5
|Claronex Chemicals and Petrochemicals Pvt Limited (KIRI Group)
|Aniline manufacturing complex along with other derivatives
|2,912.00
|3,750
|Chemical
|Ganjam
|6
|Jupiter Renewables Private Limited
|Manufacturing facility of photovoltaic solar cells and modules
|2,005.00
|3,837
|Green Energy Equipment
|Khurdha
|7
|Bonatrans India Private Limited (Jupiter Wagon)
|Setting up Rail wheel and Rail Axle manufacturing unit
|2,000.00
|2,100
|Mechanical and Electrical Capital Goods
|Khurdha
|8
|TACC Ltd. (LNJ Bhilwara group)
|Manufacturing unit for Lithium-ion battery-grade Synthetic Graphite Anode
|1,850.00
|2,200
|Chemical
|Jajpur
|9
|Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL)
|Manufacturing unit for “Sustainable Aviation Fuel” (SAF) with annual capacity of 2,00,000 MTPA
|1,700.00
|570
|Aviation Fuel
|Jagatsinghpur
|10
|Nakshit Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd
|Integrated Steel Plant with manufacturing facilities of DRI, SMS, Blast Furnace, Wire Rod, DI Pipes
|1,300.00
|5,000
|Steel
|Dhenkanal
|11
|Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (Vedanta)
|Expansion of its Ferro Alloys Plant, Pellet and Sinter plant
|1,221.00
|2,500
|Steel (Ferro Alloys)
|Bhadrak
|12
|Orissa Metallurgical Industry Private Limited
|Integrated Steel Plant with Downstream facilities like TMT Bar, Wire Rod & Wire, Hr Coil, Seamless Tube & Pipe, Di Pipe, Cement And Upstream Facilities Sinter, Dri, Coke, Pellet and Railway Siding
|6,000.00
|6,000
|Steel (Downstream)
|Bhadrak
|13
|Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Private Limited
|Coal Tar Pitch, Carbon Black, Fine and Speciality Chemicals, Coal Tar Value Added
|5,806.00
|2,500
|Chemical
|Jharsuguda
|14
|Grew Energy Private Limited (Chiripal Group)
|Ingot wafer, Solar Cell, Solar Module
|4,530.34
|2,942
|Green Energy Equipment
|Ganjam
|15
|OHPC
(Govt of Odisha PSU)
|600 MW Pumped Storage Power Project
|3,394.48
|328
|Power & Renewable Energy
|Kalahandi
|16
|UPL Ltd.
|New Generation Phosphorus based speciality Chemicals
|2,000.00
|2,600
|Chemical
|Paradeep
|17
|Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited
|Manufacturing facility of solar modules and solar photovoltaic cells
|1,366.56
|2,120
|Green Energy Equipment
|Khurdha
|18
|Jakson Engineers Ltd.
|Solar cell manufacturing unit
|1,354.40
|450
|Green Energy Equipment
|Khurdha
|19
|MAS India Clothing Private Limited
|Development of Integrated Textile Facilities as garment Factories, Fabric Mill and knitting/Dying seamless garments, with complete enabling infrastructure Facility
|1,211.87
|10,795
|Apparel & Textiles
|Khurdha
|20
|Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited
|4 MTPA Clinker 6MTPA Cement
|4,000.00
|1,500
|Cement
|Malkangiri
|1,36,622.24
|74,350