Odisha secures Rs 1.37 Lakh Crore of investment with employment for over 74,000 individuals

By Subadh Nayak
HLCA meeting

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to solidify its position as a global investment destination under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. In his second High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting, the state approved a record-breaking Rs 1,36,622.24 crore investment across 20 transformative industrial projects.

These projects, spanning across diverse sectors such as steel, chemicals, green energy, textiles, and more, are poised to generate employment for over 74,350 individuals and significantly bolster Odisha’s economic growth.

Odisha is the premier investment destination in Eastern India, as demonstrated by the success of the Utkarsh Odisha roadshows held in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state has successfully attracted significant investor interest. As a result, this HLCA has given the green signal to many projects, establishing Odisha as a landmark destination for investors and highlighting the success of the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha 2025.

This HLCA meeting underscores Odisha’s strong commitment to attracting investments, promoting innovation, and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable industrial growth. Guided by the visionary leadership of Majhi, the state has approved key investments that promise to drive economic growth and generate substantial employment opportunities. Odisha’s proactive policies and progressive vision continue to make it a top choice for both domestic and global investors.

PROJECT DETAILS

S. No Project Name Project Description Project Cost (Rs in Crores) Employment (Potential) Sector Location
1 Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (TATA Steel) Expansion of its Integrated Steel plant capacity from 0.98 MTPA to 9.50 MTPA 61,769.03 14,000 Steel Jajpur
2 Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (CPSU) Manufacturing unit from High Ash Coal to Ammonium Nitrate Plant with annual capacity of 6,60,000 MT 11,782.05 2,500 Chemical Jharsuguda
3 Hindalco Industries Ltd Expansion of smelter capacity from 0.38 MTPA to 0.68 MTPA 10,645.00 1,505 Aluminium Sambalpur
4 Indo Asia Copper Limited (KIRI Group) Manufacturing unit for Integrated Copper Anodes and Fertilizer plant along with other allied products 9,774.51 7,153 Chemical Ganjam
5 Claronex Chemicals and Petrochemicals Pvt Limited (KIRI Group) Aniline manufacturing complex along with other derivatives 2,912.00 3,750 Chemical Ganjam
6 Jupiter Renewables Private Limited Manufacturing facility of photovoltaic solar cells and modules 2,005.00 3,837 Green Energy Equipment Khurdha
7 Bonatrans India Private Limited (Jupiter Wagon) Setting up Rail wheel and Rail Axle manufacturing unit 2,000.00 2,100 Mechanical and Electrical Capital Goods Khurdha
8 TACC Ltd. (LNJ Bhilwara group) Manufacturing unit for Lithium-ion battery-grade Synthetic Graphite Anode 1,850.00 2,200 Chemical Jajpur
9 Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) Manufacturing unit for “Sustainable Aviation Fuel” (SAF) with annual capacity of 2,00,000 MTPA 1,700.00 570 Aviation Fuel Jagatsinghpur
10 Nakshit Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Integrated Steel Plant with manufacturing facilities of DRI, SMS, Blast Furnace, Wire Rod, DI Pipes 1,300.00 5,000 Steel Dhenkanal
11 Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (Vedanta) Expansion of its Ferro Alloys Plant, Pellet and Sinter plant 1,221.00 2,500 Steel (Ferro Alloys) Bhadrak
12 Orissa Metallurgical Industry Private Limited Integrated Steel Plant with Downstream facilities like TMT Bar, Wire Rod & Wire, Hr Coil, Seamless Tube & Pipe, Di Pipe, Cement And Upstream Facilities Sinter, Dri, Coke, Pellet and Railway Siding 6,000.00 6,000 Steel (Downstream) Bhadrak
13 Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Private Limited Coal Tar Pitch, Carbon Black, Fine and Speciality Chemicals, Coal Tar Value Added 5,806.00 2,500 Chemical Jharsuguda
14 Grew Energy Private Limited (Chiripal Group) Ingot wafer, Solar Cell, Solar Module 4,530.34 2,942 Green Energy Equipment Ganjam
15 OHPC
(Govt of Odisha PSU)		 600 MW Pumped Storage Power Project 3,394.48 328 Power & Renewable Energy Kalahandi
16 UPL Ltd. New Generation Phosphorus based speciality Chemicals 2,000.00 2,600 Chemical Paradeep
17 Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited Manufacturing facility of solar modules and solar photovoltaic cells 1,366.56 2,120 Green Energy Equipment Khurdha
18 Jakson Engineers Ltd. Solar cell manufacturing unit 1,354.40 450 Green Energy Equipment Khurdha
19 MAS India Clothing Private Limited Development of Integrated Textile Facilities as garment Factories, Fabric Mill and knitting/Dying seamless garments, with complete enabling infrastructure Facility 1,211.87 10,795 Apparel & Textiles Khurdha
20 Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited 4 MTPA Clinker 6MTPA Cement 4,000.00 1,500 Cement Malkangiri
      1,36,622.24 74,350    
