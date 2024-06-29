Odisha: Section Officer of Pattamundai Tehsildar office in Vigilance net

Kendrapara: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials, the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Saturday apprehended the section officer of the Pattamundai Tehsildar office while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.10, 000 from a complainant.

The accused has been identified as John William Barala, Section Officer, office of Tahasildar Pattamundai, Dist-Kendrapara.

As per reports, today John William Barala was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.10,000 from a Complainant to issue certified copy of case record relating to partition of land.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from exclusive possession of accused Barala and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Barala, Section Officer from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No. 15 dated 28.06.2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Barala, Section Officer.

Also read: Public Grievance Cell of Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to begin from July 1