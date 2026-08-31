Odisha SEC to begin pilot voter list verification in Bhubaneswar from Sep 3, house-to-house survey across Odisha from Oct 26

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Bhubaneswar: With the aim to make the upcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections in the state clean, accurate and systematic, a special pilot survey campaign will be launched by the State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha to remove the errors in the voter list.

According to State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi, this pilot survey will be conducted under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) from September 3 to 11. A house-to-house survey will be conducted in specific wards of three assembly constituencies under the BMC. This includes ward no. 10 of Bhubaneswar-North assembly constituency, ward no. 35 of Bhubaneswar-Central and ward no. 52 of Bhubaneswar-Ekamra.

After this, a house-to-house survey will be conducted across the state from October 26 to November 7, Padhi said adding that through this survey, the voter list of the Panchayat and Municipal constituencies will be accurate and systematic.

The main objective of this survey is to permanently solve the problem of members of a family being included in different booths and unclear house numbers, he clarified.

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Since most of the assembly booths in urban areas do not have a specific geographical boundary, voters from 10 to 12 different areas are included in one booth. Moreover, many voters are not interested in going to the polling station as voters from one ward have to vote in another ward.

Through the new system, all members of a family can vote in one polling station. Also, if the names of voters from one ward are in the voter list of different wards, then after the survey, they will be included in one ward to facilitate voting.

The State Election Commission office has requested the general public to provide full cooperation by providing accurate information to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) and other staff team engaged in this survey so that a clean, accurate and systematic voter list can be prepared in the state.