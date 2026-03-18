Odisha Seafood Exports Hit Record ₹4,708 Crore: Key Drivers Behind the 2024-25 Surge

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Odisha’s seafood industry just hit a major milestone this year, raking in ₹4,708 crore in revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal. Fisheries Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik made it official, saying this is a whopping twelve-fold jump in export earnings since the early 2000s.

The numbers are impressive: over 91,930 metric tonnes of marine products shipped to 18 different countries in 24-25. That’s helped cement Odisha’s reputation as India’s fourth-largest fish producer and a big player on the global seafood stage.

The real game-changer has been shrimp aquaculture. Odisha doubled down on it. Mapping out and developing about 100 brackish water aquaculture clusters along its 574 km-long coastline. Instead of relying on outdated harvesting methods, the focus switched to high-yield commercial farming. This cluster strategy led to serious infrastructure now, with electrified farming zones and special export roads. All this has made Odisha’s prawns market more competitive and production costs lower.

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Odisha went beyond simply harvesting or breeding fishes. The state invested heavily in post-harvest logistics and adding value to products, so exporters could earn more. The Deras Seafood Park is up and running, and big hubs like Paradip Fishing Harbour got a major facelift with advanced processing units and refrigerated storage. That means less spoilage and consistently high-quality goods, ready to meet strict standards in markets like the US and EU—even when global trade gets shaky.

Support from government schemes like Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana (MMKY) and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has significantly driven all this progress. These programs financed everything, from modern fishing boats to the latest Biofloc and Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) tech. Because of these enhancements, Odisha’s total annual fish output now sits at over 11.92 lakh metric tonnes. The export sector has a steady supply of top-grade seafood, ready for rising demand overseas.

And Odisha isn’t betting all its chips on a single market. While the US still takes the lion’s share (about 30% of exports), the 2024-25 figures show Odisha’s been pushing into Japan, South East Asia, and the EU. New free trade deals and a focus on ready-to-eat processed products means Odisha’s revenue isn’t as vulnerable to regional tariffs or supply chain hiccups. Looking ahead, the state has its sights set on a massive export goal—₹25,000 crore by 2036.