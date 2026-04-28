Odisha scorches under heatwave, Jharsuguda records 44.8°C

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring across the state. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of 44.8°C on the day, while Jagatsinghpur reported the lowest minimum temperature at 23°C.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for heatwave conditions in several districts for tomorrow, including Jharsuguda, Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Nayagarh, and Subarnapur.

While mornings remain extremely hot, people are getting slight relief in the afternoon due to Kalbaisakhi (pre-monsoon thunderstorms).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there is a forecast of light to moderate rainfall in one or two places in Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur districts today.

For tomorrow, around 20 districts including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. A yellow warning has been issued for 17 districts, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms and rain in these regions.