Odisha Schools to Provide Free Biodegradable Pads Following Supreme Court Mandate; Hygiene Awareness in Schools 

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The Supreme Court of India just made a big move for student health and dignity. They ruled that every school—government, government-aided, and private—has to provide free biodegradable sanitary napkins to girls in Classes 6 through 12. The decision came from Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, who made it clear that menstrual health isn’t just a service anymore; it’s a fundamental right protected under Article 21 (Right to Life) and Article 21A (Right to Education).

In direct response to the Supreme Court’s national mandate, the Odisha government has moved to integrate these requirements into its state education framework. Building upon existing state initiatives like ‘Khushi,’ which previously provided pads to government school students, the new directive expands the scope significantly.

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Because of the environmental problems with menstrual waste, the court also demanded that schools only give out oxo-biodegradable napkins, ones that meet international ASTM D-6954 standards. To make sure girls have easy access, schools need to offer these products through vending machines, or inside dedicated “Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) corners.” These corners aren’t just for napkins—These corners must also be stocked with emergency supplies, including spare innerwear and uniforms, so girls don’t have to miss school or drop out because of difficulty in managing their periods.

The Court’s ruling reaches past just handing out products. States and Union Territories have to make sure every school has working, gender-segregated toilets, Proper disposal systems for the waste and dedicated handwashing setups. The Supreme Court isn’t taking any chances with enforcement either. Private schools that don’t comply face the risk of de-recognition, while state governments will be held accountable for any lapses in public institutions.

Schools are now required to integrate menstrual hygiene and puberty education into their curriculum, focusing on debunking myths, reducing stigma, and providing scientifically accurate information

The verdict says ignoring menstrual hygiene chips away at the dignity of girls. By pushing these changes, the Court wants to break the stigma and stop the unnecessary hardships students have been forced to deal with. This nationwide “Menstrual Hygiene Policy” is a real step toward making schools more inclusive and supportive—ensuring that a girl’s education is never hindered by her biological processes.