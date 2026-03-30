Odisha SC Scholarship Beneficiaries Drop 99% From 1.92 Lakh to 1,745

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The Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme, which is meant to support Scheduled Caste (SC) students across India, took a big hit during the 2025-26 academic year. The government wanted to reach 76 lakh students, but only around 36 lakh actually signed up — that’s way down from the 48 lakh the year before. This sharp drop has worried the parliamentary standing committee on social justice, led by BJP MP P.C. Mohan. They’re now asking: How can the government improve SC student enrollment if spending and participation keep falling short?

The biggest problems right now are in West Bengal, Kerala, and Odisha. These states are really lagging in carrying out the scheme. According to data that Minister Ramdas Athawale shared in the Lok Sabha, the numbers are pretty shocking. In Odisha, beneficiaries nosedived from 1.92 lakh to just 1,745. West Bengal’s count dropped from 1.08 lakh to 28,666, and Kerala went from 1.47 lakh to just over 17,000. These stats, dated March 19, show there’s a growing gap in what’s supposed to be a safety net for students who need it most.

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The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment says lack of awareness and strict eligibility rules are behind the slump. To fix this, they’ve suggested bumping up the family income ceiling from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh starting in 2026-27. On top of that, they plan to use 1% of the scheme’s budget solely for spreading the word so students know about the financial help they can get.

But independent experts aren’t convinced this will solve everything. Ashok Bharti, who heads the National Confederation of Dalit Organisations, points out that making the application online leaves out students without computers — basically, it creates a digital divide. The funding model isn’t helping either; the Centre only gives its share once states have paid theirs, which means lots of red tape and delays. Critics say if the scholarship’s really going to work, the Central government should fully fund it so state-level hurdles stop holding things up.