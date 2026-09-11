Odisha sand artist welcomes BRICS leaders to “incredible India” with stunning vibrant artwork

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Puri: Puri-based international sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a colourful sand animation in Odisha to welcome BRICS leaders arriving in India for the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be hosted in New Delhi on September 12-13 under India’s 2026 chairship.

Using just a handful of sand, Sahoo has depicted the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The artwork also features Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, the venue associated with the summit.

“The BRICS Summit is taking place in India, and numerous delegates are arriving. To welcome all the BRICS members, we have created a sand animation in Puri. Using just a handful of sand, we have depicted the portraits of President Putin, the President of South Africa, President Xi Jinping, and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sahoo said in a conversation with ANI.

He added that the artwork was completed in eight hours and was designed as a distinctive welcome for the visiting delegates and leaders.

“We have also illustrated the event venue, Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, through this vibrant, colourful sand animation. It took eight hours to complete this artwork… I feel proud because it serves as a unique welcome for the delegates and BRICS leaders in India… BRICS leaders, welcome to incredible India. With this theme, we have done this sand animation,” Sahoo said.

The artistic welcome comes as preparations for the summit continue in the national capital. The BRICS Business Forum is underway as part of the 2026 summit, bringing together business and government leaders from member countries.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal are among the speakers.

In his opening remarks, BRICS Business Council Chair Jai Shroff said India’s BRICS chairmanship has been built around four priorities- Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability, which he said are equally relevant to governments and businesses.

Shroff also described BRICS as an economic network rather than merely a group of large markets, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing, technology, capital and business partnerships.

The main BRICS Summit programme begins on September 12, with leaders expected to discuss India’s presidency initiatives and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership.

Key areas include trade, digital technology, finance, energy security, global governance reform, resilient supply chains, cross-border payments, national currencies, MSMEs, digital trade and artificial intelligence.

(Source: ANI)