Odisha Sanctions Rs 10 Cr Flood Aid; Nabarangpur Gets Rs 5 Cr Share

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sanctioned ₹10 crore as emergency assistance for four districts heavily hit by recent rain and flooding.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office divided the funds among the four administrations:

Nabarangpur: ₹5 crore

Ganjam: ₹2 crore

Advertisement

Gajapati: ₹2 crore

Jharsuguda: ₹1 crore

The financial aid is designated for needs like house damage compensation, crop loss support for farmers, and operational costs for running relief camps.

In a letter sent to the respective district collectors, Additional Special Relief Commissioner Padmanav Behera directed officials to disburse the funds to eligible residents without delay.

Collectors have been instructed to follow state norms strictly and submit official spending reports back to the SRC office. The release comes as a stopgap measure while field officials complete broader assessments of structural and agricultural losses.