Odisha RTE Admission 2026: 27,370 Students Selected for Free Private Schooling

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BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has recently taken a significant move for inclusive education—thousands of students from economically weaker backgrounds will now get free admission at private schools across the state. This isn’t just a routine initiative; it’s anchored in the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, and the Directorate of Elementary Education runs the show with a technology-driven, transparent process.

Here is the sequence: A central lottery, done through the RTE Paradarshi portal, wrapped up the selection. From February 10 to March 10, parents flooded the portal with applications—demand was high. Once that window closed, Block Education Officers got busy, carefully checking the applicants’ original documents. Only those who passed this check moved ahead to the lottery.

Take a look at the numbers from this phase:

• Private Schools Taking Part: 4,438

• Seats Up for Grabs: 54,355

• Total Applications: 44,777

• Verified and Eligible Applications: 35,800

• Students Chosen by Lottery: 27,360

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The Odisha government isn’t leaving any loopholes on admissions or fees. Enrollment for selected students runs from March 17 to March 31. Officials make it clear—this process comes at no cost to the families. Private schools can’t charge these students any fees, and any school caught breaking this rule will face legal action.

To smooth things out, there’s a helpline for parents and students who need help or want to report problems. Just call 18003456722. Meanwhile, Block Education Officers have already sent the final list of selected students to the respective private schools, setting the stage for a smooth admission process.

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