Odisha: Rs 4,671 Crore for 749.9 MW Renewable Power Projects approved

Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards achieving a sustainable energy future, the Single Window Committee (SWC) of the Energy Department of Odisha accorded in-principle approval for investment proposals worth Rs 4671.81 crores in the State in Renewable Energy Sector.

In its 7th meeting, the SWC, chaired by Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Energy Department, granted in-principle approval to 749.5MW of RE Projects consisting of a 600MW Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) Project by OHPC in Kalahandi District, 3 Nos of Wind Power Projects totaling 148.5 MW by ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPCL) in Nabarangpur, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts and a 1.4MW Rooftop Solar Project in Patia, Bhubaneswar.

The State Government, through the Energy Department and its Nodal Agency GRIDCO, is steadfast in its commitment to accelerate development of RE projects in Odisha. To date, the SWC has accorded in-principle approval for investment proposals worth Rs 8395.38 crore for a total capacity of 1,249.38 MW in the RE sector.

These investments will facilitate the development of transformative green energy projects, reinforcing Odisha’s commitment to meet its Renewable Energy (RE) target of 10 GW by 2030. These ongoing efforts also reflect Odisha’s dedication in fostering green energy, reducing carbon emissions, and creating a sustainable future for the State in alignment with its long-term environmental goals.