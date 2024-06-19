Odisha: Road accident in Sundargarh, 2 dead and 4 critically injured

Sundargarh: There has been a fatal road accident in Sundargarh district of Odosha said reports on Wednesday, an SUV lost balance and rammed into a tree on the roadside. In the accident two died and four were critically injured.

An accident took place under Dharuadihi police station limits in Sundargarh district. Yesterday evening, a bolero traveling from Champapada village to Daudapada lost control and hit a mango tree.

Out of five people who were hit, four are in critical condition. As a result, two people who were sitting in the lane died on the spot. All were rescued and admitted to Sundargarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). On receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Earlier today in a tragic incident, one TV serial actress was killed, while five others were left injured after a cement-laden truck hit their car in Odisha’s Cuttack district. The incident occurred on the Kuakhai bridge near Kajipatna of the district.

According to sources, a team of television serial were returning after completing shooting in Cuttack’s Balikuda when the incident occurred. While they were on the Kuakhai bridge, a truck hit their car from the back and later fell off the bridge. The accident resulted in the death of a female actress and five others were left injured.

On receiving information, local police and fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured. They immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital. The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter.