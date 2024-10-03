Odisha: RI, Amin examinees stage protest in Cuttack, demand offline exam, watch

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Huge irregularity is going on in the conduct of the RI, Amin examination in Odisha, complained examinees of these exams across Odisha. The examinees stages protest in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and demanded offline examination instead of online exams.

As per the information, hundreds of aspirants staged a protest on Thursday in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. In Cuttack they went in a rally and handed over a demand letter to the District Collector meant for the Chief Minister.

Similarly, in Bhubaneswar, the examinees protested in front of the official residence of the Education Minister. They demanded to conduct the exam offline instead of online.

Candidates from all over the state have complained about the widespread irregularity in conduct of the said examination mainly with regard to the exam centers.

They have complained that at many exam centres mouse is not available along with the computer. Even there is no toilet in many centres, they also said.

Many test centers do not have even seating space. Exams are being conducted in hotels or rented accommodations, they complained.

It was also alleged that a few computers are just kept at the cyber cafes and small houses which have been used as exam centres. Hence, they demanded offline exam instead of online RI, Amin exam.

