Odisha Revises Student Accident Relief Rules, Sets Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Advertisement

Families of school students who die or suffer permanent disability in certain accidents will now be eligible for financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh under a revised ex-gratia framework introduced by the Odisha government.

The School and Mass Education Department issued the new guidelines on September 3, replacing the provisions that had been in force since March 25, 2015. The revised system is intended to provide quicker financial support when an accident causes death, permanent disability or serious medical complications.

The coverage has also been widened. It now extends from Sishu Vatika to Class XII for students studying in government and government-aided schools. Students enrolled in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas (OMAVs) are included as well. Previously, the assistance was limited to students from Classes I to X in government schools.

When does the Rs 2 lakh assistance apply:

The revised provisions cover accidents occurring on school premises, while students are travelling to or from school, and during school-related activities.

The benefit also covers eligible cases involving road accidents and food poisoning associated with the mid-day meal programme. Families will receive Rs 2 lakh if an eligible student dies in such an accident or suffers permanent disability as a result.

The department said accidents can leave families facing medical costs, loss of life and temporary or permanent disability. Such circumstances can disrupt a student’s education, particularly where families have limited financial resources or lack comprehensive insurance cover.

Advertisement

Extra support for students needing treatment outside the district-

The guidelines provide separate assistance for students who survive an accident but require advanced medical care.

A seriously injured student who needs to be shifted to a hospital or medical college outside the district can receive up to Rs 30,000 towards incidental travel expenses. The provisions also allow Rs 10,000 towards transportation expenses.

Students receiving treatment at district headquarters hospitals for more than three days are eligible for transportation assistance of up to Rs 10,000.

Medical treatment is also covered through existing government support mechanisms. Eligible students can receive free treatment at government hospitals and may access assistance through Ayushman Bharat, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), the Red Cross or other applicable government schemes, subject to the relevant norms.

Who will receive the money?

In the event of an accidental death, the ex-gratia amount will be released to the student’s mother as the first priority.

If the mother is not alive, the assistance will go to the father. Where neither parent is available, the amount can be paid to a guardian identified by the District Collector.