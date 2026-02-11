Odisha revises Maoists surrender policy, rewards up to Rs 1.1cr

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has revised the Maoists surrender and Rehabilitation policy, so that the naxal cadres surrender themselves and join the main stream.

The Maoists from other states will now be allowed to surrender in Odisha and avail benefits under the state’s rehabilitation and resettlement scheme.

The Home Department has issued a fresh notification detailing the updated provisions.

As per the notification, the Odisha government has introduced new rules in the rehabilitation package for Naxalites, extending benefits to all-in-India cadres. The revised policy, announced within two months, offers rehabilitation facilities to Naxalites within 60 days of surrender.

The members of the Central Committee or Politburo will be eligible for benefits up to Rs 1.10 crore. The state committee members will receive up to Rs 55 lakh and regional committee members will be entitled to Rs 33 lakhs and the maoists carrying a bounty of more than Rs 5 lakh, will also be eligible for an additional fixed deposit od Rs 10 lakh under the scheme.

The surrendering maoists will also receive additional incentives for handing over arms and ammunition. This includes Rs 4.95 lakh for a Light Machine Gun (LMG), Rs 3.30 lakh for an AK-47 rifle, Rs 1.65 lakh for an INSAS or SLR rifle, Rs 550 per grenade, and Rs 55 per bullet. Those surrendering without weapons will receive Rs 25,000 extra. Furthermore, Maoists with a bounty exceeding Rs 5 lakh will be entitled to a Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit.

The government has set a target of making the country Naxal-free by the end of March.