Odisha Revenue Minister urges opposition to join discussion on paddy procurement in assembly

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari today urged the opposition parties of the state – BJD and Congress- to join a direct and constructive discussion on paddy procurement in the Assembly.

While addressing the media persons, the Revenue Minister cited past statistics to assert that procurement this season is not lagging behind previous years. However, the higher input subsidies have led to increased paddy cultivation and higher production.

Pujari acknowledged that the state earlier lacked adequate infrastructure, including proper facilities for farmers, quality testing arrangements, and model mandis (markets).

He informed that the state government is now strengthening infrastructure with plans for 100 model mandis across the state andwarehouses with 5 lakh metric tons storage capacity.

Advertisement

He said large-scale reforms take time and problems cannot be resolved overnight and many current challenges are inherited from previous governments. Besides, increasing agricultural land and rising number of paddy farmers have added pressure on the system.

The Minister accused the Opposition of delaying discussions and said an all-party meeting failed to resolve the issue. He reiterated that the government is ready for an open debate to address concerns and find solutions.

Pujari added that major initiatives worldwide face initial challenges, which are gradually resolved.

Also Read: BJD To Stage Massive Protest In Bhubaneswar Tomorrow