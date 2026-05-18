Odisha Revenue Minister announces ‘Mo Gaan Re, Ama Tehsil’ scheme, new R&R Policy

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday announced a series of major reforms aimed at improving revenue services, easing land-related hassles, and strengthening rehabilitation measures across the state.

After reviewing the Revenue Department’s works and achievements in the last two years at the Lok Seva Bhavan, Pujari informed that the Revenue Department will bring a new scheme – ‘Mo Gaan Re, Ama Tehsil’ on the occasion of the second anniversary of the BJP government.

In the ‘Mo Gaan Re, Ama Tehsil’ initiative the Tehsil services will reach villages through Panchayat-level camp courts to resolve revenue disputes, land demarcation issues, and pending corrections on the spot.

Senior officers of the department are being appointed as nodal officers and they will travel around their concerned districts, spend nights and seek feedback from the people and solve their problems, the Minister said.

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He further said that Odisha will introduce a modern Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Policy 2026, replacing the outdated framework with stronger safeguards for displaced families.

The government plans to simplify ‘Kisama’ land conversion rules in urban areas where agricultural activity no longer exists, reducing public harassment and delays, he added.

This apart, the Minister said that all 321 Tehsils in Odisha will be graded every two months, with public rankings released to improve accountability and service delivery.