Odisha Revenue Dept Ends Doorstep Registrations: Check New Guidelines & Exceptions

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Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Department just imposed a ban on routine land and document registrations happening outside office premises. Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the Additional Chief Secretary, sent out a clear warning to the Inspector General of Registration and all registration authorities: emphasizing that home visits for document execution—which had become a frequent but unauthorized practice—must cease immediately to restore the sanctity of the official process.

From now on, everyone has to follow the Indian Registration Act, 1908, and the Odisha Registration Rules, 1988, to the letter. Registering documents outside the office isn’t a routine thing anymore. They’ll only allow it in rare cases—like if someone is too ill to get to an office, under arrest, or dealing with some serious situation that keeps them from showing up in person.

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To ensure strict control over these exceptions, the government has established a clear approval hierarchy for out-of-office registrations. If you need registration done out of office but still in your district, you have to get permission from both the Additional District Magistrate and the District Registrar. If it’s across districts in Odisha, you’ll need the Inspector General of Registration’s sign-off. For anything outside the state, only the State Government can greenlight it.

You can’t just say it’s an emergency and get it done, either. Every application for these special registrations has to be checked thoroughly—documents and reasons, the whole lot—before you get a yes. The department’s made it clear: anyone who ignores these rules is facing strict disciplinary action. ADMs and District Registrars have to keep an eye on things to make sure the system stays tight, uniform, and accountable all over the state.