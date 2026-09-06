Odisha Revenue Department directs District Collectors to use revised English spelling of place names

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Bhubaneswar: As per the decision of the state cabinet, all district collectors have been directed to ensure that the revised English spelling of various place names, in line with the Odia pronunciation, is used uniformly in all government offices and institutions.

Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has written a letter to all district collectors in this regard and directed them to ensure widespread use of the revised spelling in the nameplates and signboards of all government offices and institutions in their districts.

It is to be noted that, as per the gazette notification published by the Odisha Government on June 22, 2026, a deadline was set for implementing the revised spelling in the signboards of government offices and institutions within one month.

Similarly, a deadline of six months has been set for private and non-government institutions. This decision of the government has been successfully implemented in many districts. As part of this, Angul is being used as Anugola, Balasore as Baleshwar, Kendrapara as Kendrapada and Cuttack as KATAKA in the revised English spelling.

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However, the state government has come to the notice of the old English spellings being used in the signboards of some government offices. These include old spellings like “Jeypore” and “Soro”. It has been asked to ensure that the spellings approved by the government are used in their place.

According to the decision of the state cabinet, it is essential to maintain consistency in official place names. If the old spelling continues to be used in official signboards, it will create inconsistencies in the official naming and the intention of the cabinet decision will be affected. In this context, all the district collectors have been asked to review all the government offices, institutions and other government signboards in their districts and ensure uniform and appropriate use of the revised English spelling.

In addition, the District Collectors have been asked to ensure that the revised spelling is adopted positively by private and non-government institutions as well.

The District Collectors have been asked to take necessary steps to ensure full implementation of this work on top priority and submit a compliance report in this regard within a week.

Also Read: Odisha Govt Orders For Implementation Of Corrected English Spelling Of Administrative Units