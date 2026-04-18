Odisha Reels Under Severe Heatwave; Mercury May Touch 45°C in Western districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to sizzle under intense heatwave conditions, with the mercury crossing 43°C in western parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a further rise, with temperatures likely to touch 45°C in the coming days.

There is no respite expected till April 22.The maximum temperature across various districts may rise by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Over the next week, coastal districts including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Puri are expected to record temperatures between 36°C and 40°C.

Interior and western Odisha districts such as Titilagarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Sambalpur and Angul may see temperatures between 40°C and 45°C.

Due to high humidity, conditions along the coast will remain unbearable.

The state government has decided to impose restrictions on passenger transport during peak heat hours. Heatwave shelters will be set up in severely affected areas. Arrangements for rest, ORS and drinking water are being made for drivers on highways.

Advertisement

Medical teams and ambulances have been placed on alert, with instructions to reach emergency spots within 20 minutes. Large-scale arrangements for ORS and drinking water will also be made for passengers and freight transporters.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari shared these details after a video conference with District Collectors today. He added that District Collectors have also been informed about decisions regarding school holidays in view of the heat wave.

Watch the video here: