Odisha records sharp spike in voter deletions: 9.8 lakh names removed from electoral rolls in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: In a significant developement in routine revision of the electoral roll, a total of 9.8 Lakh names have been removed from electoral rolls in Odisha. This has raised concern among the voters who have alleged that some genuine entries may have been wrongly deleted.

Every year, a routine revision of the electoral roll sees around seven lakh names being removed, mostly due to deaths, migration, or duplication. It is a standard exercise and usually passes without much concern. This year, however, the number has risen sharply to 9.8 lakh. The sharp increase compared to the usual annual average has led to concerns that due process may not have been followed in all cases.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sushanta Kumar Mishra has written to the Electoral Registration Officers (ELO) to ensure that no eligible voters names should be struck off without proper ground checks. Taking note of the issue, the department has issued fresh directions to tighten the verification process.

Allegation have surfaced against Booth Level Officers, responsible for field verification that sometimes even living and locally residing voters names have been removed without any field visit at the intended place.

In view of the issue, around two lakh Form-7 applications have been kept on hold until all verification procedures are completed. Officials have made it clear that no final deletions will take place in these cases without proper scrutiny.

Accoding to the official notice issued by the Odisha’s Home (Election) Department, all the Electoral Registration Officers have been instructed to ensure that names, especially of deceased voters, are removed only after thorough verification. Families and close relatives will need to submit Form-7 applications to formally request deletions.

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Entries flagged as suspicious, duplicate, or containing errors will be reviewed only after issuing notices and carrying out detailed checks.

To reduce errors, physical verification has been made compulsory in at least 50 per cent of Form-7 cases. The move is aimed at restoring confidence in the process and preventing wrongful deletions.

The entire exercise is to be completed before the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll begins, adding urgency while also putting pressure on officials to ensure accuracy.

Physical Verification Made Mandatory

A toll-free helpline, 1950, has been set up through the Chief Electoral Officer’s call centre. Voters can use it to seek information, raise concerns, or check the status of their names in the electoral roll.

Once verification is complete and the necessary certification is issued, the online process for fresh applications and corrections will resume, allowing affected voters to reapply.

The unusually high number of deletions has turned a routine administrative task into a matter of public concern, underlining the need for greater care and accountability in safeguarding voters’ rights.