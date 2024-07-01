Odisha records 24 per cent deficit rainfall, heavy downpour predicted in 24 hours; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Despite the Southwest Monsoon is active in Odisha, the State has recorded 24 per cent deficit rainfall till date, informed Manorama Mohanty, the Director of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

While speaking to the media persons, Mohanty said that light to moderate rainfall has occurred at most places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha with very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the district of Koraput and heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack and Sundargarh of North Odisha.

However, a 24 per cent of deficit rainfall has been witnessed in Odisha till date, she said adding that as of now, the State has received 164 millimetres of rain against the expected 216.7 millimetres.

The MeT Director further said that while 13 districts of Odisha have recorded normal rainfall while one district (Malkangiri) has recorded excess rainfall. Likewise, one district witnessed large deficit rainfall and deficit rainfall is seen in 15 districts of the State.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted that heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Bargarh in the next 24 hours. Similarly, light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of the State in the next 24 hours.