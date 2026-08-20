Odisha Records 1.74 Lakh Rooftop Solar Installations, Moves to 7th Nationally

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Odisha has moved up six places in the national ranking for rooftop solar adoption, rising from 13th to 7th position under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, according to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The state has now recorded more than 1.74 lakh rooftop solar installations, crossing the 1.5-lakh mark, while the number of applications received has exceeded 3.12 lakh.

The latest numbers point to a significant improvement in the conversion of applications into commissioned rooftop systems. A combination of financial assistance, distribution-company support and wider mobilisation at the local level has contributed to the expansion.

For consumers, the subsidy structure remains a major incentive. Eligible households can receive combined Central and State financial support of up to ₹1.38 lakh for a 3 kWp rooftop solar system.

The state is targeting a further expansion of the programme, with a goal of reaching 3 lakh rooftop solar installations by 2027. The four distribution companies — TPCODL, TPWODL, TPNODL and TPSODL — are responsible for a significant part of the execution effort.

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TPCODL accounts for the largest share with 56,842 rooftop solar installations, while TPWODL has facilitated 48,905, TPNODL 44,785, and TPSODL 23,881 installations.

Odisha’s outreach has also extended beyond the installation process itself. Initiatives including “Mo Chhata, Mo Sanchaya”, Surya Ghar Gram Sabhas, the Solar Rath campaign and the Solar Didi initiative have been used to increase awareness and encourage households to consider rooftop solar.

The expansion is visible across both urban and rural areas, with semi-urban households also being brought into the programme.

At the district level, Baleshwar has recorded 16,069 installations, followed by Ganjam with 15,301, Khordha with 14,236 and Cuttack with 13,343. Each of these four districts has crossed the 10,000-installation threshold, and together they account for approximately 143 MWp of rooftop solar capacity.

Officials have attributed Odisha’s rapid rise to the combination of policy backing, favourable economics for consumers and utility-led implementation. The state’s jump from 13th to seventh, alongside the sharp increase in installations and application-to-commissioning conversion, marks a substantial expansion of rooftop solar adoption under PM Surya Ghar.