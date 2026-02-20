Odisha receives proposals for 31 new districts, 66 sub-divisions as administrative restructuring demand rises

Advertisement

Odisha has received proposals for the creation of 31 new districts and 66 sub-divisions, signalling growing demand for administrative restructuring to improve governance and regional development. The proposals, currently under government consideration, could significantly alter the state’s administrative map if approved.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed the Assembly that applications seeking new districts have been submitted from multiple regions, and the government will take a decision after examining the proposals. The requests reflect long-standing demands from various regions seeking separate administrative units to improve accessibility to government services and accelerate local development.

Among the major proposals, Ganjam district has seen demands for division into five separate districts, including Ghumusar, Rushikulya, Berhampur, Bhanjanagar and Kabisuryanagar. Similarly, proposals have been submitted to create four new districts from Mayurbhanj, namely West Mayurbhanj, Rairangpur, Khiching and Karanjia. These districts are among the largest in Odisha in terms of geographic area and population, making them key candidates for administrative restructuring.

There are also proposals to divide Sundargarh district into Bonai, Rourkela and Vedvyas, although petitions have been submitted opposing the creation of a separate Rourkela district. In Balangir district, applications have been received to create Titilagarh, Kantabanji and Patnagarh districts, while proposals have also been submitted to divide Angul into Talcher and Pallahara districts.

Additional proposals include carving out Nilgiri, Soro and Jaleswar from Balasore, and creating separate districts such as Chandikhol and Athgarh from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from Khurda. Demands have also emerged for new districts including Padampur, Dharmagarh, Kuchinda, Baliguda, Anandpur, Nimapara, Gunupur and Jeypore, indicating widespread interest across multiple regions.

The state has also received proposals for 66 new sub-divisions, with the highest number of requests originating from Bargarh, Ganjam and Koraput. The creation of sub-divisions typically improves administrative efficiency by decentralising governance, enabling faster service delivery and closer coordination between local populations and government authorities.

The demand for new districts reflects broader structural and governance considerations. Smaller administrative units are often associated with improved implementation of welfare schemes, better law and order management, and faster infrastructure development. In resource-rich and geographically large districts, administrative decentralisation can also support economic development by improving institutional access and local planning.

Odisha currently has 30 districts, and any large-scale restructuring would represent one of the most significant administrative reorganisations in the state’s history. While the government has not announced a timeline for decision-making, the volume of proposals highlights increasing pressure to decentralise governance and align administrative boundaries with population growth and regional economic expansion.

If implemented, the creation of new districts and sub-divisions could strengthen governance capacity, improve delivery of public services and support more balanced regional development across the state.