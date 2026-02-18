Odisha ready for Matric exams, QR-coded papers in place: State education minister, Nityananda Gond

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to conduct the state Matriculation examinations, with authorities assuring smooth and secure proceedings.

Speaking about the preparations, State School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Tuesday said, “All preparations have been made to conduct the exams peacefully. The question papers also have QR codes and watermarks.”

He added, “This time too, the exams will be conducted very smoothly. CCTV cameras have also been installed. I want the students to get good results.”

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued important clarifications regarding the first Class 10 Board examination. The board announced on Monday that appearing for the first examination is compulsory for all students.

In a letter issued on Saturday, CBSE stated that students who miss three or more subjects in the first examination will be ineligible to appear in the second examination. The clarification follows the board receiving multiple requests from students seeking permission to sit for the second exam for various reasons.

Advertisement

The letter stated, “It is mandatory for all students to appear for the first Board examination and that all passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages.”

It further added, “If a student has not appeared in 3 or more subjects in the first examination, then s/he will not be allowed to appear in the 2nd examination. Such students will be placed in the ‘Essential Repeat’ category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year.”

CBSE also clarified that students whose results in the first examination are ‘Compartment’ will be allowed to appear in the second examination under the ‘Compartment’ category. However, an additional subject will not be permitted after passing Class X, and students will not be permitted to take stand-alone subjects.

With the state’s rigorous security measures in place and CBSE reinforcing the rules, students across Odisha are preparing to sit for the Class 10 Board exams, with clarity on eligibility and examination protocols.

(Source: ANI)