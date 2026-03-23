Odisha: Rare Melanistic Tiger Skin Seized in Similipal; 12 Arrested

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Baripada Forest Division in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district pulled off a major wildlife bust—they seized the skin of an adult melanistic tiger, the rare “black tiger.” They arrested 12 people tied to the poaching and illegal trade, but the main suspect is still on the run. Forest officials are ramping up their search, hoping to catch him and break up the bigger poaching ring.

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This isn’t just any tiger. The skin came from a pseudo-melanistic tiger—a genetic oddity you only find in the Similipal Tiger Reserve. It’s the only place in the world where these tigers live. Their black stripes are so thick they almost cover the orange, making them striking and dangerously rare. There are maybe 13 left in the wild. Officials think this tiger was killed within the past month, which is a huge loss for biodiversity and conservation.

People are now questioning how secure Similipal is. Even with a protection budget of over ₹100 crore and fancy AI cameras installed to spot intruders, poachers still managed to slip through, kill the tiger, and try to sell its skin. This is the second time in 14 months that a melanistic tiger hide has been seized in the area, making it clear—they need much tougher enforcement if these unique species are going to survive.