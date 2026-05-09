Odisha Ranks No. 1 in PMAY-U 2.0 Housing Completions: 2,008 Houses Delivered

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Odisha has officially emerged as the top-performing state in India for the completion of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0. According to official data as of May 8, 2026, the state has consistently maintained the number one rank in house completion performance for over a year, specifically from March 2025 to March 2026. It’s impressive, especially because the scheme only rolled out nationwide back in September 2024.

Here’s what the numbers look like for PMAY-U 2.0 in Odisha:

• Total houses sanctioned: 24,625

• Sites geo-tagged: 23,464 (demonstrating rapid project identification)

• Foundation work started: 3,134 houses

• Houses finished: 2,008 (as of May 5, 2026)

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Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, the Minister for Housing & Urban Development, has been credited with driving this success through close coordination with Urban Local Bodies operating together and recently pushed officials to pick up the pace, so construction gets wrapped up ahead of schedule. He emphasized on quality standards, and prompt delivery of benefits to eligible urban poor families.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his team say their efficient monitoring system is a huge factor, tracking every step from geo-tagging to foundation to finishing the homes. This focused approach ensures that the remaining 22,617 houses (those not yet completed but sanctioned) move swiftly through the construction pipeline to fulfill the “Housing for All” vision.