Odisha Rajya Sabha by-election polling to be held on June 18

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Bhubaneswar: Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Odisha following the formal resignation of Debashish Samantaray from his Memeber of Parliament (MP) position from the Upper House.

According to the schedule posted by ECI, the polling for the Rajya Sabha by-election for vacant the Rajya Sabha seat will be held from 9 AM in the morning till 4 PM in the afternoon on June 18. The vote counting will be held on 5 pm on the same day. The declaration of results will be carried out on June 18 as well.

The Election Commission has stated that the official notification for the by-election will be issued on June 1. The last date for filling for the nominations for the Rajya Sabha seat has been set for June 8.

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The nominations will be scrutinized on June 9 and the last date for nomination withdrawal has been set for June 11. The entire election process, including all related formalities, is expected to be completed by June 20.

Scrutiny of nomination papers and subsequent election formalities will be conducted as per the schedule notified by the Commission.

Debashish Samantaray resigned from the Rajya Sabha after quitting the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to the vacancy of the seat.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joins BJP