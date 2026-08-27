Odisha rain to intensify from August 29 as Bay of Bengal low pressure looms

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Bhubaneswar: Rain spell is likely to become more vigorous across Odisha starting August 29 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy downpour across the state in coming few days.

As per IMD, an off-shore trough over the Bay of Bengal and associated weather systems are likely to be responsible for picking up rain activity in the state.

A low-pressure area may form over northwest Bay of Bengal round August 28-29. It can bring over more showers and make the rain spell even more strong over the state, added IMD.

There are specific warnings for some part of North Odisha issued by IMD for Aug 27 and Aug 28: Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj might receive heavy rainfall on the mentioned date.

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The weather will continue to be uneasy through the start of September also with IMD stating there might be good downpour till September 1 for various districts of Odisha.

Another low-pressure area will likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, with which the rain activity across Odisha will rise till the last days of August.

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