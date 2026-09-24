Odisha Rain Fury: 6 Districts Affected, Over 8,000 Shifted; Govt Sends 5 Senior Officers to Ground Zero

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Bhubaneswar: Incessant rain continues to lash various parts of Odisha. The state government had yesterday sent two ministers to the worst-affected districts to take stock of the situation. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik is reviewing the situation in Gajapati.

In Gajapati, connectivity issues have been reported at some places due to rain. As there is a threat of landslides in hilly areas, the district administration and state government are keeping a close watch on hills along roadsides. Preventive measures have been taken to check possible landslides, with personnel deployed and barricading done at necessary locations. If a landslide occurs, road traffic will be immediately stopped and clearance work will be undertaken.

In some areas of Malkangiri too, water is flowing over roads. At places where water used to flow over roads and bridges earlier, road and bridge elevation work is underway with funds from the Disaster Management Department. Some places are still affected. Food, drinking water and medical assistance have been arranged for stranded people, patients and drivers.

According to government data, 6 districts — Koraput, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Rayagada — have been particularly affected.

In these 6 districts, 37 blocks, 160 Gram Panchayats and 237 villages have been affected, along with 21 wards of 5 Urban Local Bodies. While 8,205 people have been affected, 8,082 of them have been shifted to safer places.

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Collectors have been advised to shift people from vulnerable areas immediately if required and to stay prepared for relief and rescue operations. As many as 33 ODRAF teams have been deployed in various sensitive districts.

To monitor the rain and flood situation, the Disaster Management Department is keeping a close watch. For on-ground monitoring in affected areas, 5 senior officers are being sent to different districts.

Additional SRC Subash Chandra Nath Sharma has been assigned for Malkangiri, Additional Secretary of Revenue Department Diganta Routray for Koraput, Additional Secretary Amiya Kumar Sahu for Nabarangpur, Additional Secretary Siddhartha Shankar Acharya for Gajapati and Joint Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sahu for Kalahandi.

The information was shared by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.