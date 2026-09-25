Odisha rain alert: Schools, Anganwadi centres remain closed in several districts Today

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Bhubaneswar: Schools and Anganwadi centres in several Odisha districts remain closed today as heavy rainfall continues to affect parts of the state after a deep depression made landfall over the Bay of Bengal.

As announced by the respective district collectors, schools and Anganwadi centres in Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam and Malkangiri districts will remain closed today as a precautionary measure to prevent rain-related incidents.

Nabarangpur district collector Maheswar Swain has announced a two-day closure of schools and Anganwadi centres on September 25 and 26 due to the heavy rainfall alert.

Meanwhile, in Kandhamal, District Magistrate Ved Bhushan has declared a one-day holiday for all government and private educational institutions in four blocks—Daringbadi, Chakapad, Tikabali, and G. Udayagiri—due to heavy rainfall.

Kalahandi has also reportedly extended the closure of educational institutions for September 25.

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The deep depression, which crossed the coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam, has brought widespread rainfall to several parts of Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts until 8:30 AM on September 25.

Additionally, a yellow warning for heavy rainfall remains in effect from 8:30 AM on September 25 to 8:30 AM on September 26 for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

District administrations are monitoring the situation and have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging, flooding and landslides.