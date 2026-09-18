Odisha Rain Alert: Low-Pressure area likely in Andaman Sea

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Rainfall activity is likely to increase across Odisha as the IMD tracks a developing weather system moving from Thailand towards the Andaman Sea.

According to the IMD, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over North Thailand is expected to emerge over the North Andaman Sea by the evening of September 18.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form around September 19.

The system is expected to gradually intensify and move towards the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coast over the following three to four days.

Advertisement

Odisha is likely to experience increased rainfall, with fairly widespread rain forecast during the coming days and heavy rainfall possible at some places.

The developing system could particularly increase rain activity over South Odisha as it approaches the coast. However, the IMD has not forecast a cyclone at this stage.

Officials have urged people not to panic over speculation. Residents are advised to follow official IMD updates and warnings as the weather system develops.

Watch the video here: