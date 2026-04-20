Odisha Railways: Ashwini Vaishnav mentioned ₹90,000 Cr Active Projects; Upgrade 59 Stations under Amrit Bharat

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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw talked about a huge transformation underway in Odisha’s rail system, saying projects worth ₹90,000 crore are in progress right now. While reviewing the work in Bhubaneswar, he pointed out that these investments aim to boost the network’s capacity and speed. The goal is to make Odisha a key player in India’s logistics and industrial growth.

To push this expansion, Vaishnaw mentioned that a budget of ₹10,928 crore was announced for Odisha this year. This money is speeding up 40 ongoing projects, all aimed at rail connectivity for 30 districts of the state, even those remote or tribal areas that never had service before.

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Modernizing stations is a big part of the plan, especially through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Currently, 59 stations across Odisha are being completely rebuilt. The Minister stopped by Bhubaneswar Railway Station himself to check the progress. That station is getting a full makeover, set to become a top-notch multi-modal hub. We’re talking airport-like facilities, better accessibility, and a city-center vibe meant to really improve the passenger experience.

Vaishnaw also shared details about a new 4-line coastal corridor from Balasore to Berhampur. This special corridor is designed to ease the overcrowded Howrah–Chennai main line, raising Odisha’s ability to handle both freight and passengers in a big way. He said these changes are crucial for connecting Odisha’s mineral-rich interior with markets across India, helping to drive economic growth for everyone.