Odisha Pushes for EV Adoption as Transport Minister Backs PM’s Fuel Conservation Call

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has stepped up its push for electric vehicles, with Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena appealing to citizens to switch to EVs in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation. He confirmed that the state’s EV subsidy scheme has been extended until 2028 to encourage wider adoption.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Jena urged people to reduce consumption of petrol, diesel, and gas, and to adopt EVs and sustainable transport.

“The need of the day is EVs. Use EVs as much as possible,” he said.

The minister said the appeal comes amid global energy concerns linked to the situation in West Asia.

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He noted that the Prime Minister has urged countrymen to cut fuel use, avoid foreign travel for a year, reduce gold consumption, and give importance to work-from-home to protect the economy.

To set an example, Jena announced he will use only one of the three vehicles allotted to him for official duties.

He welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to reduce the number of chartered vehicles. Jena also said that vehicles used in government offices will be converted to EVs.

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