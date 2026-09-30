Odisha Pushes Data-Driven Governance in PRAYAS Social Review

At a state PRAYAS review, Odisha CS Anu Garg mandates time-bound action to curb infant mortality, boost nutrition, and eliminate TB across remote districts.

By Vinay Kakkad
Odisha Pushes Data-Driven Governance in PRAYAS Social Review

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Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg has directed district administrations and line departments to transition from routine administrative oversight to an aggressive, data-driven governance framework. Reviewing the state’s key welfare indicators under the PRAYAS platform at Lok Seva Bhawan, Garg instructed district collectors and departmental secretaries to translate real-time field data into concrete, time-bound interventions.

The comprehensive review evaluated performance benchmarks across three primary pillars: healthcare, nutrition, and foundational schooling.

Healthcare & Maternal-Infant Survival

Odisha health authorities reported a noticeable drop in both maternal and neonatal fatalities across districts, credited to tighter referral pathways, regular inspections, and prompt clinical care.

 Specialized Newborn Care: Critical interventions saved extremely low-birth-weight infants, including a 500-gram newborn who recovered after 78 days of treatment at the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital (discharged at 1.6 kg), and a 900-gram premature baby treated successfully in Mayurbhanj.

 Clinical Standards: District collectors were ordered to conduct mandatory monthly health reviews alongside Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs). Directives stressed strict labor-room infection control, hospital waste disposal, hand hygiene, and steady staffing and medicine pipelines.

 Decentralized Success: Rayagada’s targeted screening and iron supplementation campaign against adolescent anaemia, alongside Angul’s model for curbing maternal deaths, were earmarked for statewide replication.

TB Elimination Drive

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Tuberculosis eradication featured as a critical priority ahead of national targets. Under the 100-Day Campaign 2.0 of the “TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan”:

  •  Field teams have pinpointed 13,271 vulnerable pockets (villages and urban wards) across Odisha for intensified contact tracing and treatment follow-ups.
  •  Block-level senior nodal officers will manage ground implementation, while collectors ensure full utilization of diagnostic X-ray units and organize specialized screening camps in remote geographies.
  •  Campaign outcomes will undergo bi-monthly reviews via the PRAYAS and PRAGATI platforms.

Child Nutrition & Poshan Tracker

The review highlighted marked progress under the Women and Child Development portfolio, showing a steep drop in Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (SAM/MAM) figures:

  •  Administrative monitoring will rely heavily on digital updates via the ‘Poshan Tracker’, backed by routine home visits, regular child growth assessments, and training modules for Anganwadi workers.
  •  Household-level dietary security is being pushed through decentralized homestead farming and nutrition gardens, supported by seedling distribution networks run in partnership with women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Foundational Learning

Assessing school education against the School Education Performance Grading Index (PGI), the review zeroed in on basic literacy and numeracy benchmarks in primary institutions:

  •  Collectors were tasked with expediting the deployment of teachers to deficit schools, upgrading hostel facilities, and fast-tracking classes in upgraded higher secondary institutions.
  •  To curb classroom dropouts, district teams have been instructed to build sustained engagement between educators, parents, and community bodies, while ensuring the consistent use of targeted teaching-learning materials (TLM).

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